J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $166.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,851.32 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $181.71.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 227.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.