J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $166.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.92. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,851.32 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

