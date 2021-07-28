J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 281.70 ($3.68). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 281.60 ($3.68), with a volume of 3,643,110 shares.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a PE ratio of -21.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

