Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 292 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 43.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 63.3% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $87.56. 93,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,608,400. The company has a market cap of $244.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

