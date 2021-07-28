Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Fullen Financial Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $66.60. 64,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,651. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

