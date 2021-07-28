Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $515,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,689 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 263,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

In related news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $723,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 93,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,446,166. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

