Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.37. 2,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,578. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

