Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,362 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.50. 14,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,640. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

