Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,122 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after buying an additional 1,606,905 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $45,640,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after buying an additional 1,292,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,539,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock remained flat at $$32.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,124. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

