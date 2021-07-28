Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 174.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after buying an additional 565,432 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

