Jane Street Group LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 302.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Ellington Financial worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

EFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $798.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

