Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 192.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nordson by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $226.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,625 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

