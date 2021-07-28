Jane Street Group LLC Takes $708,000 Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $37,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

DGNU stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

