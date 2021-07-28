Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.98% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,414,000.

NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

