Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 15,011 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,011 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

