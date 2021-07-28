Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $248,000 in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,980,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $887,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,978,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,890,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,675,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOTU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

