Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $440,000 in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of United States Lime & Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USLM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 472.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $791.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.15. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $156.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

In related news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.