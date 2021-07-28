Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $494,000 in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Platinum Group Metals by 222.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth $101,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth $46,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.71 million, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.03. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.