Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $494,000 in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Platinum Group Metals by 222.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth $101,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth $46,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.71 million, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.03. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.