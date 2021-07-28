Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,945 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,066 shares of company stock valued at $779,299. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

