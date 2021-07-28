Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter worth $97,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,033,000. 27.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLUA opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

