Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.50 Per Share

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) declared a dividend on Friday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JIM opened at GBX 335.10 ($4.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £146.88 million and a PE ratio of 23.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 263.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Jarvis Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 159.13 ($2.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

