JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on JDSPY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of JDSPY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

