Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €36.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DWS. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €41.96 ($49.37).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €39.58 ($46.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.86. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1 year high of €41.48 ($48.80).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

