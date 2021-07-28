Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €850.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €790.00 ($929.41) price objective on Kering in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €802.45 ($944.06).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA KER opened at €731.20 ($860.24) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €738.67.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.