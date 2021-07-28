Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ FY2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Dorman Products stock opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

