Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LII. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Shares of LII stock opened at $332.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $259.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $452,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 24.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 284.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lennox International by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total value of $1,215,334.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at $24,236,619.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

