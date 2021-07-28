Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

IS opened at $8.73 on Monday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

