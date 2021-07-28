Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nomad Foods Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.