Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.