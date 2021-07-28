JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Lowered to $21.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.28% from the stock’s previous close.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

JBLU traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. 272,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,151,175. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 499.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 169,775 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,618 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

