JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 964 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 246.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNP opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.29.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $88.99 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

