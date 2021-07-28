JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $83,000 Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,061 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Marker Therapeutics were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 103,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 91,357 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $166.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marker Therapeutics Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.