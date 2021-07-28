JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $66,000 in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth about $578,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

