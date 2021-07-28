JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 24,864 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $409,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

