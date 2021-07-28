JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $52,000 Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $7,566,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

