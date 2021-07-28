Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $10.45 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $10.45 target price on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of JGHHY opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.58.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

