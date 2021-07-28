Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.22.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

