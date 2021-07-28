Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

