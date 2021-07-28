Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys 15,980 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 146.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after buying an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,320 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $193,244,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,137. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.