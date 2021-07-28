Kaizen Financial Strategies Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $171.36. 416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.88. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $112.53 and a 1-year high of $177.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.