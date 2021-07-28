Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $522,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.45. 434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,582. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

