Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New $426,000 Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

INDA traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. 4,152,337 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39.

