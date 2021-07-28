Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 442 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $99.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,737.41. 167,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,453.64. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,687.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,729.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

