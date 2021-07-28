Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,522 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 156,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 82,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 851.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALA stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $228.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. Analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

