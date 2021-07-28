Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives $24.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of research firms have commented on KRT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KRT opened at $23.38 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

