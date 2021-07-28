KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $24.26

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.26, but opened at $25.58. KE shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 73,122 shares traded.

BEKE has been the topic of several research reports. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,347,000 after buying an additional 2,848,340 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in KE in the first quarter worth $2,851,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in KE by 70.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,048,000 after acquiring an additional 821,441 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at about $10,389,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at about $2,712,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

