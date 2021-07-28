Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 156.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.14% of Kearny Financial worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,387,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,157,000 after buying an additional 167,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 51,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 759.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 670,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,662,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 176,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $933.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

