Kemper (KMPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.76. Kemper has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.