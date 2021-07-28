Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €850.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €880.00 ($1,035.29) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €804.27 ($946.20).

KER stock traded down €16.10 ($18.94) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €731.20 ($860.24). 132,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €738.67. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

