Kering’s (PPRUY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

PPRUY traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.72. Kering has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

